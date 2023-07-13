Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Miguna’s Advice to CS Kindiki After Threatening To Go After Raila and Azimio Leaders

By

Published

IMG 20230711 080752

File image of Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to stop threatening something he cannot do.

In a statement via Twitter on Thursday, July 13, Miguna warned Kindiki that he will become a laughing stock if he fails to carry out his threats.

“If you wield power, never threaten anything you are either unable or unwilling to do. If you fail to carry out your latest threat, you will become the butt of Kenya’s national jokes,” said Miguna.

This comes after CS Kindiki threatened to go after all those who participated in the destruction of property and causing mayhem during Azimio protests saying they will face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement on Wednesday Kindiki accused Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his close allies of instigating the violence witnessed in the country.

“The authors of today’s orgy of violence and destruction took cue from a small group of former and current politicians coalescing around Mr. Raila Odinga, whose association with violent politics in Kenya is now legendary,” said Kindiki.

“From the 1982 attempted coup-de tat to the 2007/08 post-election violence, this same politician and his collaborators, then and now, are associated with risky politics that has occasionally plunged our Country into near destruction.”

The Interior CS noted that the government has mobilized law enforcement agencies to carry out investigations and arrest all politicians who were involved in the planning of the nationwide protests.

“The Government has tonight mobilized all the law enforcement agencies of the State and the institutions of our country’s criminal justice system to conclude investigations urgently and proceed to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the planning and execution of the crimes committed today, including those who funded or otherwise aided or abetted the offenders,” said Kindiki.

Also Read: Why Raila Canceled Kamukunji Protest Rally

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019