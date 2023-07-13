Miguna’s Advice to CS Kindiki After Threatening To Go After Raila and Azimio Leaders

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to stop threatening something he cannot do.

In a statement via Twitter on Thursday, July 13, Miguna warned Kindiki that he will become a laughing stock if he fails to carry out his threats.

“If you wield power, never threaten anything you are either unable or unwilling to do. If you fail to carry out your latest threat, you will become the butt of Kenya’s national jokes,” said Miguna.

This comes after CS Kindiki threatened to go after all those who participated in the destruction of property and causing mayhem during Azimio protests saying they will face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement on Wednesday Kindiki accused Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his close allies of instigating the violence witnessed in the country.

“The authors of today’s orgy of violence and destruction took cue from a small group of former and current politicians coalescing around Mr. Raila Odinga, whose association with violent politics in Kenya is now legendary,” said Kindiki.

“From the 1982 attempted coup-de tat to the 2007/08 post-election violence, this same politician and his collaborators, then and now, are associated with risky politics that has occasionally plunged our Country into near destruction.”

The Interior CS noted that the government has mobilized law enforcement agencies to carry out investigations and arrest all politicians who were involved in the planning of the nationwide protests.

“The Government has tonight mobilized all the law enforcement agencies of the State and the institutions of our country’s criminal justice system to conclude investigations urgently and proceed to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the planning and execution of the crimes committed today, including those who funded or otherwise aided or abetted the offenders,” said Kindiki.

