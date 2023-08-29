Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Miguna’s Sends Warning To President Ruto Over Plans To Amend 2010 Constitution

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2023 01 15 at 08.40.14 1673761597

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has cautioned President William Ruto over plans to amend the current constitution. 

In a statement via his X account on Tuesday, Miguna said Ruto will betray Kenyans if he backs the calls for constitutional change. 

“In 2022, before the general elections, President William Ruto kept asking Kenyans: “Mnataka tubadilishe uchumi au tubadilishe katiba?” Kenyans roared – Uchumi! Uchumi! Uchumi!.

“This was one of those popular rallying cries that propelled William Ruto to the presidency,” said Miguna. 

He went on to say a constitutional change should not be a priority over the economy.  

“Just one year after the 2022 general elections, with uchumi still in tatters, with the Shilling nearly worthless as against the US Dollar, and the cost of living in the stratosphere, we cannot support another wrong headed, politically divisive and costly constitutional change initiative,” Miguna added. 

The firebrand lawyer further said any constitutional amendment would amount to a betrayal of the people by the current Kenya Kwanza government

“Attempting #BBI 2 would be a betrayal of the people. We say a firm No,” he asserted. 

Miguna’s sentiments come after a lobby group led by PLO Lumumba said they will be launching a signature collection exercise for the amendment of the constitution.

“We need to relook the issue of representation once again. We are also saying that the legislative architecture needs to be re-examined. There are those who also believe that the executive needs to be examined,” PLO said in a press conference on Saturday. 

The former anti-graft body boss also said the country’s devolution also needs to be examined.

Also Read: Why Martha Karua is Opposing Calls to Change the Constitution

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020