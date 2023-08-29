Miguna’s Sends Warning To President Ruto Over Plans To Amend 2010 Constitution

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has cautioned President William Ruto over plans to amend the current constitution.

In a statement via his X account on Tuesday, Miguna said Ruto will betray Kenyans if he backs the calls for constitutional change.

“In 2022, before the general elections, President William Ruto kept asking Kenyans: “Mnataka tubadilishe uchumi au tubadilishe katiba?” Kenyans roared – Uchumi! Uchumi! Uchumi!.

“This was one of those popular rallying cries that propelled William Ruto to the presidency,” said Miguna.

He went on to say a constitutional change should not be a priority over the economy.

“Just one year after the 2022 general elections, with uchumi still in tatters, with the Shilling nearly worthless as against the US Dollar, and the cost of living in the stratosphere, we cannot support another wrong headed, politically divisive and costly constitutional change initiative,” Miguna added.

The firebrand lawyer further said any constitutional amendment would amount to a betrayal of the people by the current Kenya Kwanza government

“Attempting #BBI 2 would be a betrayal of the people. We say a firm No,” he asserted.

Miguna’s sentiments come after a lobby group led by PLO Lumumba said they will be launching a signature collection exercise for the amendment of the constitution.

“We need to relook the issue of representation once again. We are also saying that the legislative architecture needs to be re-examined. There are those who also believe that the executive needs to be examined,” PLO said in a press conference on Saturday.

The former anti-graft body boss also said the country’s devolution also needs to be examined.

