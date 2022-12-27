Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mike Sonko Terms Governor Sakaja’s Move to Ban NightClubs as ‘Childish’ 

By

Published

20221221 174326

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has slammed current Nairobi county chief Johnson Sakaja for banning nightclubs from operating in residential areas.

Speaking on Tuesday December 27 Sonko labeled the ban “childish” and criticized the Governor for what he termed as disrespect to the people of Nairobi.

“People have invested in their businesses and you cannot just wake up one day and decide to shut clubs down. Who do you think you are? Behave! That is very childish,” said the former governor.

Sonko advised Sakaja to sit down with involved stakeholders and come up with measures which do not harm the survival of any party.

“They should sit down with school and estate administrators to come up with regulations,” said Sonko.

“Matatu operators and bar owners are businesspeople who have been operating in this city for all these years and you will not decide to torture them,” he added.

Governor Sakaja had in November canceled licenses for night clubs operating in residential areas following public uproar over noise pollution.

Despite being opposed by Nairobi MCAs and businessmen Governor Sakaja has maintained that he will not stop the onslaught on city night clubs, tweeting on Saturday: “There will be sanity in our areas. There’s no turning back now.”

The High Court has suspended Sakaja’s direction to have long-distance matatu operators in the capital transferred to the Green Park terminus at Uhuru Park to relieve congestion.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua slammed the plan, claiming it would destroy the economy in the nation’s capital.

“I have told the Nairobi Governor that we will have a sitting with him because we are the ones who elected him. I mobilized Kikuyus in Nairobi to vote for him and called him. Any decision that he makes which may affect business in Nairobi, we must first sit and discuss,” Gachagua said earlier this month. 

Also Read: Sonko Threatens to Impeach Governor Sakaja

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019