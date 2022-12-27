Mike Sonko Terms Governor Sakaja’s Move to Ban NightClubs as ‘Childish’ 

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has slammed current Nairobi county chief Johnson Sakaja for banning nightclubs from operating in residential areas.

Speaking on Tuesday December 27 Sonko labeled the ban “childish” and criticized the Governor for what he termed as disrespect to the people of Nairobi.

“People have invested in their businesses and you cannot just wake up one day and decide to shut clubs down. Who do you think you are? Behave! That is very childish,” said the former governor.

Sonko advised Sakaja to sit down with involved stakeholders and come up with measures which do not harm the survival of any party.

“They should sit down with school and estate administrators to come up with regulations,” said Sonko.

“Matatu operators and bar owners are businesspeople who have been operating in this city for all these years and you will not decide to torture them,” he added.

Governor Sakaja had in November canceled licenses for night clubs operating in residential areas following public uproar over noise pollution.

Despite being opposed by Nairobi MCAs and businessmen Governor Sakaja has maintained that he will not stop the onslaught on city night clubs, tweeting on Saturday: “There will be sanity in our areas. There’s no turning back now.”

The High Court has suspended Sakaja’s direction to have long-distance matatu operators in the capital transferred to the Green Park terminus at Uhuru Park to relieve congestion.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua slammed the plan, claiming it would destroy the economy in the nation’s capital.

“I have told the Nairobi Governor that we will have a sitting with him because we are the ones who elected him. I mobilized Kikuyus in Nairobi to vote for him and called him. Any decision that he makes which may affect business in Nairobi, we must first sit and discuss,” Gachagua said earlier this month.

