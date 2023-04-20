Millie Odhiambo Calls For People Leaking Bedroom Videos Of Their Partners To Be Jailed For Life 

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has called for people who leak private photos of their partners on social media platforms to be jailed for life.

Speaking on Thursday April 20 at the National Assembly, Millie stated that the house should come up with a new law to ensure such perpetrators face harsh consequences.

“I don’t support the death penalty, but if I did, I would support the death penalty for such people, but since I don’t support the death penalty, I think we need to enhance the sentencing to life imprisonment,” she said.

The ODM MP also stated that netizens who shame people online should think about the collateral damage of their actions.

“At least if you are not bothered about that person, have mercy on their children,” Millie added.

This comes days after Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Millicent Omanga trended on social media over her alleged bedroom video.

Millicent Omanga in her response to the video used a Bible verse.

“Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you.” Luke 10:19. Blessed day peeps,” she responded.

A number of female politicians have come out to defend her saying it’s wrong to leak intimate videos and images of both men and women without their consent.

“The release of intimate images of any woman or man without their consent should be condemned in the strongest possible terms as a violation of their privacy and dignity. It is not only a gross invasion of their personal life, but also an attempt to intimidate, shame, embarrass and silence them.

“The shame is not for my sister, the shame is ours as a society that thrives on the destruction of one’s character oblivious of the pain or damage it causes to not only the aggrieved but also family, friends, and the public,” said Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris.

