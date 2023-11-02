Ministry of Education announces when KCPE, KPSEA exams will be released

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has announced that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exam results will be released before December 25.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 1, Mr Kipsang said the marking of the exams would begin immediately.

“Everything has gone well. I would first like to thank our teachers for a job well done, our colleagues from Home Affairs, TSC, security teams and all other teams that worked with us,” he said.

Kipsang noted that there will be two shifts during the marking to ensure that the process runs smoothly and according to plan.

About 1.2 million candidates sat for the KPSEA (Grade 6) and about 1.4 million candidates sat for the KCPE.

The KCPE and KPSEA exams started on 30 October 2023 and ended on 1 November 2023.

The PS for Education commended all exam administrators for overseeing a smooth process.

“Because of the work that needs to be done, our children will have to report to school in January, we will have to prioritise the KCPE,” Kipsang noted.

He added that parents will also be assessed on the schools to which their children will be admitted before the Christmas holidays.

“As we move to secondary schools, we have a little less than 11,000 centres, so in terms of deployment, it might be better than what we experienced in primary schools,” he added.

This was the last KCPE to be held in the country after 38 years, with the government keen to move towards a more practical education curriculum.

