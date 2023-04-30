Mob Violence Claims Lives of Two Police Officers

On Saturday evening, a tragic incident occurred in the Kanthanje area of Tharaka Nithi county where two police officers lost their lives at the hands of a violent mob. The Deputy County Commissioner, Julius Arap Too, reported that the officers had gone to an MPesa shop to apprehend the operator, but a disturbance broke out, leading to the fatal assault.

According to reports, the MPesa attendant sounded the alarm, accusing the officers of being thieves. This allegation sparked the anger of the mob who attacked the officers, inflicting fatal injuries on them. Unfortunately, the attackers showed no mercy and beat the officers to death, leaving a terrible tragedy in their wake.

The MPesa attendant was also caught up in the violence and suffered injuries, prompting their hospitalization at Mater Hospital. Investigations are currently ongoing, but the identity of the victims has yet to be determined, according to Area OCPD Joseph Muchiri.