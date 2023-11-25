More Than 1 Million People Abuse Alcohol And Drugs In Rift Valley – NACADA

More than one million people in the Rift Valley region are addicted to alcohol, drugs and other substances. Of these, more than 400,000 are in need of rehabilitation services.

This is according to the chairman of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse – NACADA – Stephen Mairori, who was speaking at the opening of a treatment and rehabilitation centre at Koiwa Hospital in Bomet County, a facility inaugurated by the wife of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

“In the Rift Valley alone, over 1 million people consume alcohol and other forms of drugs. Of these, about 400,000 need rehabilitation. That’s a huge number,” he said.

Speaking at the opening of the centre, Pastor Dorcas noted that a 22% prevalence of drug and substance abuse in Bomet County was worrying.

“I heard that there is a 22% prevalence of drugs in this county. That is very bad and if we don’t do something Governor (Barchok), this county will have a big problem. “She said.

The Office of the Deputy President’s Wife, in collaboration with other stakeholders, conducted a screening exercise to identify those in need of rehabilitation services.

From the screening exercise, 37 men from Konoin expressed a desire to be rehabilitated, while 56 from Sotik area volunteered.

In Chepalungu, 72 were identified while 41 each were identified in Bomet East and Central.

100 men have joined the facility as the first cohort who will spend three months at the facility for treatment and rehabilitation.

Pastor Dorcas has also called on all counties to open their doors to such facilities to secure the future of the country.

She has involved the county first ladies in such initiatives, which she wants to spread across the country.

Pastor Dorcas further cautioned those involved in the business of selling killer brews in the country saying their days are numbered.

“Those selling poison to our children must close those businesses and get something else to do. “She said.

Also Read: Rigathi Gachagua: Kenya to host Egyptian Business Forum on investment