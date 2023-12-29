Moses Kuria Makes New Claims In Grisly Killing Of Meru Blogger

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now claims the murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani popularly known as Sniper is linked to the stigmatization of the youth in Mt Kenya.

In a statement via X on Friday December 28 blamed unnamed leaders from the Mt Kenya region who he argued had assumed the roles of kingpins.

“The cold blooded murder of Snipper is in line with the continued profiling and stigmatisation of Mt Kenya youth, branding them as members of Mungiki and other outlawed gangs. When the threshold of what is legit Humanitarian standards fall this low, the outcome is what you see,” Kuria stated.

“Now tell your fake Kingpins to live with the ignominy of their short-termism. I will never do anything for the political expediency of the moment. Forgive me for the outburst. I am very upset.”

The Public Service CS vowed to advocate for justice following the murder of the Meru-based blogger.

“The disappearance of Meru based human rights and political activist Snipper is not something to be taken for granted. Verily, verily I say unto the one responsible- You will not get away with this. I will pursue this matter to the bitter end” Kuria added.

His sentiments comes after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) refuted claims that it failed to provide guidance on the case involving a suspect arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of Muthiani.

ODPP in a statement said it had yet to receive the inquiry file into the offense of murder from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“Following the recovery of the body of the abducted person, the ODPP directed the DCI to undertake investigations for the offence of murder and submit the resultant inquiry file for perusal and further directions,” said ODPP.

