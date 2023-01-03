Connect with us

Mozambique Replaces Kenya in the UN Sercurity Council 

Kenya has been replaced in the United Nations Sercurity Council by Mozambique. 

The South African country began its tenure at the council on January 1 2023 and will serve for a period of two years. 

Kenya has served in the council since June 18 2020 and was represented by Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Martin Kimani.

In his fair well message Ambassador Kimani stated that Kenya had done a good job at the UN and would soon shed light on the important lessons in the coming days. 

“Our work in the Security Council is done, and to mark the occasion, I am wearing the National Defense College tie in honor of the men and women of Kenya Defense Forces who exemplify what UN stands for.”

“In the coming days, I will communicate some of the important lessons we learned but for now, all I feel is an overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity,” Kimani said in a statement published on December 31, 2022.

US President Joe Biden on December 12, 2022 lauded Kenya’s contribution to the UNSC. 

“The United States greatly appreciates Kenya’s leadership and efforts in advancing democracy and security in the region and her contribution as a member of the United Nations Security Council,” he Stated. 

Other countries that have exited the Security Council alongside Kenya include India, Ireland, Mexico, and Norway.

Mozambique which will represent africa will now be joined by Ecuador , Japan , Malta and Switzerland for the UNSC non-permanent seats for the next two years.

The UN security Council Permanent states include the United States of America, China, France, Russian Federation and the United Kingdom. 

The main responsibility of the Security Council is to maintain international peace and security around the world.

Also Read: Nine African Countries With the Highest Chinese Debt

