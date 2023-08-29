MP Babu Owino Acquitted in DJ Evolve Shooting Case

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been acquitted in the case of Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Benard Ochoi in a ruling on Tuesday said the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence against the lawmaker, who was charged with misuse of firearms and disorderly conduct.

There were early indications that the lawmaker would win the case against him after DJ Evolve, who was the victim, stated under oath that he did not see the lawmaker during the incident.

DJ Evolve said he didn’t see the assault rifle that was used in the shooting and as for Babu Owino paying his bills, he didn’t see any problem because they were friends.

The DJ also revealed that he was chatting with Babu Owino at a popular club in Kilimani before the incident.

“I was injured by a bullet but I don’t know from which gun. I just found myself in a vehicle going to the hospital,” he said, insisting that his statement was voluntary.

“I came to find out that Babu Owino was supporting me and as a friend I expected my friends to take care of me.”

Babu Owino revealed that he was spending 70,000 Kenyan shillings a month to pay DJ Evolve’s bills and a whopping Sh53 million to pay the hospital bills.

The dismissal of the case comes as a huge relief to the MP as it almost ended his political career, although some Azimio supporters see him as a replacement for Raila Odinga in Luo Nyanza politics.

Babu, who is serving his second term as a Member of Parliament, is yet to reveal his next cause of action in terms of politics as to whether he will be a contender in the Nairobi gubernatorial race come 2027.

