Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mpuru Aburi Demands Apology From Kawira Mwangaza Over Video Played in The Senate

By

Published

mwangaza mpuru

mwangaza mpuru

Tigania East Member of Parliament Mpuru Aburi is now demanding an apology from Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza over a video that was played in the Senate during her impeachment hearing. 

Addressing the media on Friday, Mpuru accused Kawira of editing the video to suit her claim.

The MP said he is ready to move to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to write a statement and call for investigations over the matter.

“Nataka apology kutoka kwa Governor wetu wa Meru County kwamba aliambia Wakenya uwongo. 

“Niko tayari kuenda kuandika statement, alete video, mimi niko na video yangu ya maneno niliongea…ile yao ilikuwa imekatwakatwa kuonyesha ya kwamba Mpuru amekuwa akivuruga kina Mama,” Aburi stated. 

20231111 075255

The Tigania East MP was captured on video attacking Mwangaza for not having children with her husband Murega Baichu. 

“He is saying he has given me 9 months to be pregnant and if that is not done. He will do it via what he is holding,” Governor Mwangaza told the Senate while shedding tears. 

Mwangaza survived an impeachment on Wednesday night after Senators dismissed the seven charges cited against her by the County Assembly of Meru that voted unanimously to eject her from office.

“The result of the division indicates that the Senate has not upheld any of the impeachment charges. The Senate has failed to remove from office by impeachment Governor Kawira Mwangaza and the Governor accordingly continues to hold office, “Senate speaker Amason Kingi announced after the voting.

This was the second attempt by Meru Members of the County Assembly to remove Governor Kawira from office since she came to power in Augut 2022.

Also Read: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza Survives Impeachment For Second Time

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020