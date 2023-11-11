Mpuru Aburi Demands Apology From Kawira Mwangaza Over Video Played in The Senate

Tigania East Member of Parliament Mpuru Aburi is now demanding an apology from Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza over a video that was played in the Senate during her impeachment hearing.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mpuru accused Kawira of editing the video to suit her claim.

The MP said he is ready to move to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to write a statement and call for investigations over the matter.

“Nataka apology kutoka kwa Governor wetu wa Meru County kwamba aliambia Wakenya uwongo.

“Niko tayari kuenda kuandika statement, alete video, mimi niko na video yangu ya maneno niliongea…ile yao ilikuwa imekatwakatwa kuonyesha ya kwamba Mpuru amekuwa akivuruga kina Mama,” Aburi stated.

The Tigania East MP was captured on video attacking Mwangaza for not having children with her husband Murega Baichu.

“He is saying he has given me 9 months to be pregnant and if that is not done. He will do it via what he is holding,” Governor Mwangaza told the Senate while shedding tears.

Mwangaza survived an impeachment on Wednesday night after Senators dismissed the seven charges cited against her by the County Assembly of Meru that voted unanimously to eject her from office.

“The result of the division indicates that the Senate has not upheld any of the impeachment charges. The Senate has failed to remove from office by impeachment Governor Kawira Mwangaza and the Governor accordingly continues to hold office, “Senate speaker Amason Kingi announced after the voting.

This was the second attempt by Meru Members of the County Assembly to remove Governor Kawira from office since she came to power in Augut 2022.

