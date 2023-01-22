Mt Kenya Governor Threatens to Expose Raila’s Financiers 

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has threatened to reveal names of individuals behind Raila Odinga’s planned protest rallies.

The first term Governor on Sunday claimed that a meeting was recently held in Mombasa where funds for Monday’s planned opposition rally were mobilized.

“I know the people who held a meeting in Mombasa to plan on how to bankroll Raila,” Mbarire indicated while sounding a warning to the unnamed individuals. We want to tell them that they should stop and if they joke around, I will reveal their names. One day we shall reveal them. They should stop disturbing us,” Mbarire stated.

She further urged Raila to quit politics due to his advancing age.

“Raila is now in his late 70s, he is a grandfather and must now know what is expected of him in his old age,” Mbarire remarked.

Her remarks were echoed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who asked President Ruto for permission to deal with Raila.

One of my duties is to defend the president…..Mr. President, please allow me to deal with that man.I am the real Mau Mau for him,” Gachagua said.

“We have seen from far what you and that is what you have done all the years. You came destroyed the Moi government in 1997….in 2007 you came with nusu mkate…. in 2013 you tried and failed….. in 2017 you instilled fear in Uhuru and he called you for handshake and destroyed the government,” he added.

Raila Odinga said on Saturday, January 21 that he will resume his countrywide rallies, which were suspended late last year.

Raila had held public meetings in November last year to protest what he dubbed the administration of President William Ruto’s dismal performance.

He later canceled the Jamhuri Day 2022 event which was planned to take place at Jacaranda grounds.

