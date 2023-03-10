Connect with us

News

Mudavadi Explains Who Funds The Office Of His Wife 

File Image of Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dispelled rumors that the office of his spouse, Tessie Shangatti Mudavadi which was unveiled last week, will be funded from public accounts.

Speaking on Thursday March 9 during the people’s dialogue festival, organised by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), Mudavadi said that the office would offer support for philanthropic efforts around the country as such it does not need any funding from taxpayers money. 

“I want to make it clear that there is no public expenditure that has occurred in the conversation around Tessie Mudavadi and I don’t see any public expenditure occurring because I truly appreciate that activities of this nature are not government activities,” said Mudavadi. 

He noted that his wife has been carrying out charitable duties across the country even before he joined the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet. 

“Mrs. Musalia Mudavadi has been at this process whether in or out of government and we shall not stop supporting people in any part of the country through any charitable efforts but I am clear that it shall not be at the expense of the exchequer,” he said.

During the launch of the office on February 24, Mudavadi said the Office would complement the work done by First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua. 

Other roles the office will focus on include enhancing health with an emphasis on maternal and child care, climate change, youth empowerment, and advancing causes that bring dignity to persons living with disabilities.

‘The role of the office entails contributing to enhancing the standard of living of Kenyans and providing the less fortunate in our communities an opportunity to live a dignified life,” Mrs Musalia stated. 

Also Read: Inside Musalia Mudavadi’s Plan to Succeed President William Ruto in 2032

