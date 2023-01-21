Connect with us

News

Mudavadi Reveals Top Catholic Cleric Who Made Him Join Ruto Camp

By

Published

File image of President William Ruto and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that a Catholic cleric advised him to join President William Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, Mudavadi stated that retired Bishop Maurice Crowley of the Catholic Diocese of Kitale played a role in him joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“As I stand here in Kitale, I want to let Kenyans know that the retiring Bishop Maurice Antony Crowley, who is a very good friend of mine, had a hand in the decision that I made to join William Ruto. Bishop Crowley is a man of God and indeed a man of faith, and through the grace of God he showed us the way,” said Mudavadi.

The former ANC Party leader added that together with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, he owes Crowley a debt of gratitude for a piece of wise advice.

“During one of our discussions in a meeting at the Bishop’s residence back in July 2020, Bishop Crowley paused and asked us if we knew which direction the country was headed in terms of the succession politics and the livelihoods of Kenyans. He quickly pointed to us that it was time we looked for Deputy President William Ruto then,” Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi’s remarks were echoed by President Ruto who acknowledged that the church played a huge role in Kenya Kwanza’s win during the 2022 general election.

“I want to thank the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi for the revelations he has made so that Kenyans can fully understand how we won the last election and how Kenyans ultimately won as a people and a nation. If indeed Bishop Crowley, a man of God told people to join hands with me, was there any room for us to be defeated?” Ruto posed.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence Over Claims That He Lost The 2022 General Election

