Mudavadi’s Appeal To Western Region After President Ruto’s Visit

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on the leaders from the Western region together with the locals to fully support President William Ruto’s agenda.

While speaking during a meeting that was attended by Western Kenya leaders in the Kakamega state lodge, Mudavadi urged his constituents to work together with the President as their region stands a better chance to benefit and develop under Ruto’s government.

“Let us not blow hot and cold at the same time. We need to assure the President and his government that we are fully behind him and we will support the transformation agenda he has envisaged for this country.

“We should be aware that President Ruto means well for our region and that is the reason why he has created time, and out of his tight schedule, come to listen to us, reason with us and talk to us about how we should move along together on matters development,” said the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Mudavadi commended the Parliamentarians conduct during President Ruto’s visit of the region even though they are from different political factions. He added that the maturity exhibited is a proof that they were ready to work with the government for the sake of their people.

“I want to encourage leaders to put the interests of the citizens first before self and personal gratifying interests. We need to think about the future of our region, our youth and our development. We must be deliberate and intentional in creating jobs and opportunities for our people,” he said.

Mudavadi further urged the locals to emulate other communities who come together for the benefit of their very own people. President William Ruto is in a tour of the Mulembe nation from where he commissioned and launched a number of projects as part of fulfilling his manifesto.

Also Read; Mudavadi Accuses Raila of Seeking Sympathy With Demands