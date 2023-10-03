Connect with us

Multimedia University Students Protest Over HELB

Students of Multimedia University of Kenya staged a protest on Tuesday morning after the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) failed to disburse their funds.

The students, in large numbers, blocked the Magadi road linking Ongata Rongai town to Lang’ata.

The students burned tyres and lit bonfires while chanting words such as ‘the struggle continues’, alluding to their never-ending quest for action.

Law enforcement officers were in constant confrontation with the students, prompting them to use tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Delays in the disbursement of HELB funds have caused untold hardship to students, mainly from low-income families, despite government promises to release the funds on time.

Months of outrage attracted the attention of national politicians, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who called for the funds to be released to protect students from harsh economic realities.

The Embakasi East MP is on record as saying that students in various learning institutions are in dire need and that the delay in disbursing HELB funds is making their situation worse.

“Comrades are very hungry and angry at the same time. Students cannot go to classes because the HELB has not been released, so they cannot pay their fees. Students cannot buy food… cannot afford accommodation because there is no money. Students cannot get money for transport…,” the lawmaker saidd

He added, “Move with speed and release the money to comrades in various universities. HELB must never delay. This money is very little and it is never enough and you are delaying it.

