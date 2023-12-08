Murkomen Addresses Reports Of Receiving Ksh 15 Billion From Chinese Contractor

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has threatened to sue Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei over allegations that he received close to Ksh 15 billion in two installments from a Chinese contractor to influence tender award.

In a demand letter to the Nandi Senator, Murkomen noted that the allegations were false and defamatory.

“The said words, in their natural and ordinary meaning, meant and were understood by ordinary, just, and right-thinking members of society to mean that our client has committed the crime of receiving a bribe from China Wu Yi and is corrupt.

“The above words are in fact false and the same were published by you maliciously since you had no scintilla of evidence to believe in their truth either at the time you uttered them or at all,” the letter read in part.

The Transport CS gave Cherargei an ultimatum of seven days to issue an apology or face a lawsuit.

He was also challenged to prove his claims or accept liability for defamation.

Cherargei in a presser on November 24 claimed that Murkomen was given a USD100 million bribe while on tour in China.

He alleged that the money was issued between June and October this year.

“I want to dare him to tell the country what agreement did he agree on the allegation of receiving a hundred million US Dollars from China Wu Yi, where he was paid an upfront of fifty million, and we have all the facts. We have the flight manifest. We know where the money is in Dubai,” Cherargei stated.

The Nandi Senator on Thursday while responding to the demand letter claimed that CS Murkomen was trying to silence him.

“He tried sending goons and other leaders to try insulting me in funerals, I resisted strongly after realizing that strategy failed he is now rushing to court to try and gag me from fighting for the rights of the people of Nandi,” Cherargei stated.