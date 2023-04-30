Connect with us

News

Murkomen, announces new measures aimed at curbing the rising cases of road traffic accidents in Kenya.

FB IMG 1680357820118
File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

The Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has announced new measures aimed at curbing the rising cases of road traffic accidents in Kenya. These measures come after a series of fatal accidents, with school-going children accounting for part of the fatalities recorded. Murkomen has directed that school transportation shall not operate between 10 pm and 5 am, effective immediately, and has instructed that all school children must be allocated seats with functional seatbelts put on at all times. School vans, buses, and matatus that are unroadworthy will also be removed from the roads immediately.

Murkomen also announced the formation of a multi-agency clinic to verify and validate all speed limiters between April 25 and May 31, 2023. Beginning June 1, 2023, all Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers and commercial vehicle drivers, upon the expiry of their licenses, will be subjected to a mandatory driver retest before renewal of their driving licenses. The drivers will also undergo a mandatory medical fitness test by a qualified medical practitioner before the renewal of their driving licenses.

The Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Urban Road Authority, and the National Transport and Safety Authority have also been directed to complete the ongoing road safety audits on all blackspots within the next 30 days. Murkomen has instructed these agencies to ensure safety interventions, including the installation of signage, reflectors, and street lighting, and to ensure cameras are installed at all blackspots. The first phase is to be completed within four months.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, Kenya recorded 1,072 deaths from road accidents between January and March 2023, with motorcycles and private vehicles contributing the highest number of fatalities. The new measures announced by the Transport Cabinet Secretary are expected to enhance road safety and save lives.`

