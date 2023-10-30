Murkomen Appoints Francis Gitau As New Nairobi Metropolitan Area Director General

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Has appointed Engineer Francis Gitau as the Director General of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA).

In a statement on Monday October 30,Murkomen said Gitau will serve in the position for three years effective today.

“Following a competitive recruitment process carried out by the Board of NaMATA, and in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 4 of the State Corporation Act as read together with Order 13(1) of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Order, 2017, 1, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, hereby notify the public of the appointment of Eng. Francis Gitau as the Director General of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA) for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 30th October, 2023,” said Murkomen.

Until his appointment, Eng. Francis Gitau was the Infrastructure Secretary at the State Department of Roads.

He has over 30 years of experience in road sector development and management.

Gitau holds a Masters degree in Transportation Engineering from the University of Nairobi, an Executive Masters in Business Administration from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering.

He also has post graduate training in Road Maintenance from Aachen University, Germany and has acquired advanced international training on Road Construction and Maintenance from Malaysia. He is trained in corporate governance among other professional trainings done locally and internationally.

“On behalf of the Ministry and the Board of NaMATA, I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate Eng. Francis Gitau on this appointment and wish him well in his new role. We are confident that Eng. Francis Gitau will provide leadership in the development of an integrated Mass Rapid Transport System for the Nairobi Metropolitan Area,” Murkomen added.