Murkomen Hits Out at Ichung’wah, Kalonzo Over Delaying Bipartisan Talks

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called on the new bipartisan team to fasten negotiations and stop wasting time.

Speaking on Sunday August 6 at Nyang’iela Catholic Parish in Kochia, Homa Bay County, Murkomen said that the dialogue leaders from Azimio and Kenya Kwanza should call each other instead of writing letters.

“I don’t know why mheshimiwa Ichungw’ah and Kalonzo are writing letters to each other. Why can’t they just call each other and talk?” Murkomen posed.

The Transport CS went on to say the two camps should meet at a neutral place and discuss the issues of concern.

“They should agree and talk…And everyone should open their hearts. They should meet each other halfway, agree and disagree and Kenya will move forward,” Murkomen added.

“This is not the first time we are having a conversation. The way we can make this country is by having a continuous conversation about issues that come up every time.”

His remarks come after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah wrote to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying the Kenya Kwanza team is not ready to begin the talks on Monday this week.

Ichung’wah proposed the talks to begin on Thursday at a public place.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Saturday warned the government that demonstrations would resume in September if the talks don’t bear fruit.

“I have said that we, as Azimio, are ready to talk. We will talk and give Kenya Kwanza thirty days to engage. If they remain unyielding, after thirty days, I will issue another order. However, we have given the team led by Kalonzo Musyoka permission to negotiate with those from the other side,” said Raila.