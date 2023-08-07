Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Murkomen Hits Out at Ichung’wah, Kalonzo Over Delaying Bipartisan Talks

By

Published

FB IMG 1680357820118

File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called on the new bipartisan team to fasten negotiations and stop wasting time. 

Speaking on Sunday August 6 at Nyang’iela Catholic Parish in Kochia, Homa Bay County, Murkomen said that the dialogue leaders from Azimio and Kenya Kwanza should call each other instead of writing letters.

“I don’t know why mheshimiwa Ichungw’ah and Kalonzo are writing letters to each other. Why can’t they just call each other and talk?” Murkomen posed.

The Transport CS went on to say the two camps should meet at a neutral place and discuss the issues of concern. 

“They should agree and talk…And everyone should open their hearts. They should meet each other halfway, agree and disagree and Kenya will move forward,” Murkomen added.

“This is not the first time we are having a conversation. The way we can make this country is by having a continuous conversation about issues that come up every time.”

His remarks come after National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah wrote to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying the Kenya Kwanza team is not ready to begin the talks on Monday this week. 

Ichung’wah proposed the talks to begin on Thursday at a public place. 

Azimio leader Raila Odinga on Saturday warned the government that demonstrations would resume in September if the talks don’t bear fruit. 

“I have said that we, as Azimio, are ready to talk. We will talk and give Kenya Kwanza thirty days to engage. If they remain unyielding, after thirty days, I will issue another order. However, we have given the team led by Kalonzo Musyoka permission to negotiate with those from the other side,” said Raila.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019