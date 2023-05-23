Murkomen Issues Statement On Alleged Stripping Of Passenger in Matatu 

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has refuted reports that a female passenger was stripped naked by a matatu crew after failing to pay her fare.

Murkomen in a statement on Monday May 22 disclosed that investigations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) established that the passenger was male and not female as earlier reported.

“The information circulated in the social media is distorted as investigations have not established a case as depicted in the media. The passenger in question is a male and not a woman. These findings have been shared with Meru police for further follow up of the matter,”Murkomen stated.

The Transport CS explained that the male passenger was among 14 others who had embarked on a journey to Nairobi from Meru but he reportedly fell asleep immediately after the journey commenced.

The passenger remained asleep even when other passengers were asked to pay the fare.

Upon arriving in the city, the passenger was woken up but refused to pay the matatu fare and instead started undressing.

“On arrival at Nairobi Tea room, matatu terminus at approximately 10am, the passengers alighted save for the male passenger who was still sleeping.

On being roused up, he reportedly appeared confused and disoriented and did not pay the required fare,” the statement added.

Police officers who were patrolling were alerted over the incident and took the matatu driver and the passenger to Central police station where it was determined that the passenger be returned to Meru

“The officers escorted the vehicle and the passenger to Central police station, Nairobi where upon interrogation of the matter it was decided that the said passenger be returned back to Meru as he appeared unstable,” Murkomen added.

He further noted that the passenger was allowed to go home after being interrogated by Meru Police Station officers.

