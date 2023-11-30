Connect with us

News

Murkomen Orders Nationwide Crackdown on Illegal PSVs

By

Published

IMG 20231130 WA0003

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered with immediate effect the nationwide crackdown on illegal Public Transport Vehicles (PSV).

Speaking on Thursday during the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) National Delegates Conference at KICC, Murkomen directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in collaboration with the National Police Service to conduct the exercise.

He explained that the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to bring sanity to the Transport subsector. 

“As part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations and bring order and sanity to the public transport subsector, I have this afternoon directed the National transport and safety authority -Ntsa Kenya , in collaboration with the National Police Service, to conduct a nationwide crackdown on illegal Public Transport  Vehicles (PSVs) with immediate effect,” said Murkomen 

He added, “This directive is aimed at addressing growing cases where private vehicles are illegally converted into PSVs without adhering to the mandatory regulations and compliance measures governing public transport.”

Murkomen also said that private vehicles should also be registered with the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) before operating as a PSV.

According to the Transport CS, vehicles notorious for this vice are the Toyota Sienta, Toyota Probox and Toyota Voxy.

Murkomen also disclosed that the Government has instituted an array of measures aimed at improving the operational environment of the industry.

This will include the establishment of Transport Saccos to enhance self-regulation, replacing driver retesting programme with Driver Development Programme as a booster course to impart drivers with complimentary and professional skills, and development of a roadmap towards the launch of a cashless payment system to tame leakages, stop corruption on the roads and promote accountability.

Also Read: CS Murkomen Appoints 11-Member Committee To Probe State Of Airports  

 

