Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Murkomen’s Message To Raila Ahead Of 3-Day Anti-government Protests

By

Published

images 5 2

Murkomen and Raila

Road and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has requested ODM leader Raila Odinga to call off his planned three-day antigovernment protests slated for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 18 Murkomen said that Raila has the influence to call off the nationwide protests.

It is still my prayer and considered opinion that Hon. Raila Odinga should use his influence to call off the planned mass action. He has the ability and responsibility to do so,” read the statement in part.

The Transport CS urged the opposition to resume bi-partisan talks with the government for the sake of Kenyans.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t resume the Parliamentary talks. Now that Azimio are clear that they don’t want to be part of government in any form or shape whether it is nusu mkate or handshake, then I don’t see the reason why we can’t prosecute the issues raised using our democratic institutions,” Murkomen added.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator further stated that President William Ruto had offered dialogue as a solution and those in his government fully back the President.

“President Ruto offered dialogue as a solution and those of us in government supported his proposal a hundred percent without exception. I urge our Azimio friends to be mindful of the nation and resume the talks,” he remarked.

His remarks come after the opposition vowed to go on with the scheduled three-day-long demos.

“The withdrawal of security and the campaign of intimidation notwithstanding, Azimio confirms that the protests planned for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week are on as earlier announced,” Azimio announced.

CS Kindiki’s Warning To Azimio Ahead of Azimio’s 3-Day Demos Next Week

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019