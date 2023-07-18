Murkomen’s Message To Raila Ahead Of 3-Day Anti-government Protests

Road and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has requested ODM leader Raila Odinga to call off his planned three-day antigovernment protests slated for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 18 Murkomen said that Raila has the influence to call off the nationwide protests.

It is still my prayer and considered opinion that Hon. Raila Odinga should use his influence to call off the planned mass action. He has the ability and responsibility to do so,” read the statement in part.

The Transport CS urged the opposition to resume bi-partisan talks with the government for the sake of Kenyans.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t resume the Parliamentary talks. Now that Azimio are clear that they don’t want to be part of government in any form or shape whether it is nusu mkate or handshake, then I don’t see the reason why we can’t prosecute the issues raised using our democratic institutions,” Murkomen added.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator further stated that President William Ruto had offered dialogue as a solution and those in his government fully back the President.

“President Ruto offered dialogue as a solution and those of us in government supported his proposal a hundred percent without exception. I urge our Azimio friends to be mindful of the nation and resume the talks,” he remarked.

His remarks come after the opposition vowed to go on with the scheduled three-day-long demos.

“The withdrawal of security and the campaign of intimidation notwithstanding, Azimio confirms that the protests planned for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week are on as earlier announced,” Azimio announced.