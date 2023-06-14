Museveni Criticizes Kenyans Over Reports That He Is In ICU

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called out a section of Kenyans for the misleading reports that he is in ICU after he tested positive for Covid-19.

In an update via Twitter on Tuesday June 13 evening, Museveni refuted claims that he was critically ill, noting that he was recovering well from Covid-19.

He noted that if that was the case, his government would have announced it to the world without hiding anything.

“I noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country.

“What is there to hide? However, I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise,” Museveni stated.

Museveni went on to announce that he is in control of the situation. He stated that he had some symptoms for the first two days, but that they had greatly improved.

“Except for the first two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), when there was a mild flu-like fever, but weaker than the usual flu, I only had some drowsiness on Thursday and mild headache at night. This was up to Friday,” he said.

Museveni further hinted that he had resumed his role as the Presideñt saying he has been engaged in doing paperwork that pertains to his office.

“Sunday, Monday and today, I have been busy doing paperwork. I would have gone out of self – confinement but when we checked on Sunday, I was still positive, but the other parameters were good,” he added.

Museveni was forced to take a leave last week to focus on recovering from Covid 19.

He delegated his roles to Prime Minister Robinah Nabanjja.

