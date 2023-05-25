Connect with us

News

Museveni Threats To Kick Out Turkanas From Uganda, Issues Ultimatum to Kenya

Published

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has threatened to kick out Turkanas from the country within six months if Kenya does not comply with his demands

Museveni in an 18-page executive order compelled Kenya to hand over Turkana herders suspected to have killed three Ugandan geologists for a murder trial.

“I give the Turkana population six months to implement my directives. If, however, the issue of the guns illegally entering Uganda, the hand-over of the criminals who killed our Geologists or the use of traditional justice and the return of the stolen cattle, are not resolved, I will have no alternative but to expel all the Kenyan Turkanas and their cattle and they will never be allowed to re-enter Uganda with their cattle,” he stated. 

Museveni warned that Turkanas crossing the border with guns risk arrest and charges of terrorism by a Court Martial.

“The Turkana must never come to Uganda with guns. Anybody who does so must be arrested and charged with terrorism by a Court Martial,” Museveni stated.

The Ugandan President further noted that Turkana ought to provide over two thousand stolen cattle.

“Through the coordination of the Governments of Kenya and Uganda, the Turkana must bring back to the victim communities the number of cattle equal to the cattle they stole from them.

“Here caution should be used because our own people could be exaggerating the numbers. In order to ease the task of cattle identification, the Kenya government and Uganda government should coordinate on cattle branding to show the district and sub-county of the respective cattle populations,” he added.

Three Ugandan geologists and two others were murdered in April 2022 by suspected Turkana pastoralists in Moroto, near the Kenya-Uganda border.

According to reports, the geologists failed to explain to the pastoralists about their mission in the area and they opened fire killing them in cold blood.

