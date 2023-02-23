Muslim Man Charged with Fraud for Promising Miraculous Currency Conversion in Mosque

A man who claimed to have the power to perform miraculous prayers that could turn Kenyan currency into US Dollars has been charged with fraud.

Lali Mohamed Abdi was accused of fraudulently obtaining Sh230,000 from trader Erick Shikoli Litwachi by promising to change the amount into USDollars.

Abdi, who is a Muslim faithful, was arrested four days after disappearing with the money inside Jamia Mosque on February 17, 2023.

Litwachi filed a report at the Central Police Station on the same day, and police began to trace the suspect. During the court hearing, Abdi denied obtaining the money fraudulently, but the magistrate rejected his plea and released him on a bond of Sh3million.

The case will be mentioned on February 28, 2023, for further directions on pre-trial directions.

The state prosecutor did not oppose Abdi’s release on bond but requested that the terms be stringent since the harshness of the penalty upon conviction could be an incentive for the accused to jump bail.

The magistrate also directed the prosecution to supply all witness statements and exhibits to the accused to enable him to prepare his defence.