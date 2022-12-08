Mutahi Ngunyi Defends Charlene Ruto, Predicts She Will Go Far

Mutahi Ngunyi has defended President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto after she claimed to have sold smokies on campus.

Ngunyi asked netizens to leave the president’s daughter alone in a tweet on Thursday, December 8, claiming that Charlene will go far.

The political analyst joked that it is preferable to be famous for the wrong reasons than not to be known at all.

“Leave Charlene Ruto alone. The only thing worse in politics than being wrong is being boring (Roger Stone). It is better to be famous for all the wrong reasons than to be a nobody. This kid will go far,” Mutahi Ngunyi tweeted.

Charlene sparked a social media frenzy on Wednesday after a video of her claiming to have sold smokies while attending Daystar University went viral on social media.

“I used to have a business selling smokie Kachumbari while on campus at Daystar University, that was the profitable business then, my father encouraged me in that small business I was doing,” she said.

Charlene, who appears to be on a mission to popularize the hustler narrative, has been visiting small-scale businesses to encourage young people to use the Hustler Fund.

The Head of State’s daughter has left many wondering about her role in Ruto’s government after crisscrossing the country meeting governors, members of county assemblies, community leaders, students at several schools, and even ministers from other countries,

Charlene has attended 40 meetings and engagements in and out of Kenya, as well as 31 high-level events both locally and internationally since his father came to power on September 13.

She has visited five counties and met with one governor, three deputy governors, and two county speakers during her ongoing tours.

