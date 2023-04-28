Mutahi Ngunyi Hails President Ruto for Appointing General Francis Ogolla

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has hailed President William Ruto for appointing General Francis Ogolla as the new Chief of Defence Forces (KDF).

Ngunyi in a tweet on Friday, April 28 commended President Ruto for going above his tribe to appoint General Ogolla.

“President Ruto did not appoint a Kalenjin like any banana Republic would do. Good move, sir,” said Ngunyi.

He described General Ogolla as a refined soldier who is fit for the role owing to his personal interactions with him.

“Congratulations Gen Ogolla for your appointment as Chief of Defence Forces. I interacted with him when we both served Uhuru Kenyatta. He is an elegant soldier and a credible Christian,” he added.

Ogolla is the first soldier from Nyanza to ascend to the topmost post in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

His appointments surprised many considering he was mentioned during the August 2022 General elections as among the people who tried to persuade former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to alter the presidential results in favour of Raila Odinga.

Ogolla will take over from General Robert Kibochi who is set to leave the military after he attained the mandatory retirement age of 62.

He holds a Diploma in International Studies and Military Science from Egerton University, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Armed Conflict and Peace Studies and Masters of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Before his appointment, Ogolla was the Vice Chief of the Defence Force a position that will now be taken by General Jonah Mwangi who previously served as the Vice-Chancellor, of National Defence University-Kenya.

Also Read: