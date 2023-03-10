Mutahi Ngunyi, MP Kaluma Advice President Ruto To Hold Talks With Raila

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President Ruto to swallow his pride and reach out to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for talks.

In a tweet on Thursday March 9, Ngunyi stated that the country now needs leadership and not politics.

“Dear Ruto: What the Country needs now is Leadership, not Politics. Leadership from You and leadership from Babaman. You have half the country. He has Half the country. Be the bigger man. And M-Pesa Bishops will not give you this counsel,” he tweeted.

His remarks have been echoed by Homa Bay town MP Peter Kaluma, who noted that the President should involve Azimio in reconstituting IEBC.

“President William Ruto and Right Honorable Prime Minister Raila Odinga must now talk, even if just over this matter of Electoral Reforms, for the sake of national stability. By the way, why is it impossible to open IEBC Kenya servers procured using public funds!,” said Kaluma.

Their remarks come after Raila announced anti-government demonstrations in Nairobi on March 20.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Raila claimed that President Ruto failed to honour his demands to lower the price of basic commodities, open the IEBC servers and halt the recruitment process of IEBC commissioners.

“Take note that on the 20th of March 2023, we have a date with destiny in Nairobi. On that day our supporters throughout the country shall stage a massive procession in Nairobi for a legitimate and inclusive government. Save the date,” Raila said.

He added, “We begin telling Ruto and Gachagua that we can’t keep living on false promises. We begin telling Ruto and Gachagua our clear understanding that when we keep taking painkillers long enough, they will cease killing the pain; and that is when the real pain will begin.”

