News

Mutahi Ngunyi’s Advice to President Ruto On Dealing with Cabinet Secretaries 

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has advised President William Ruto to be unpredictable when dealing with his Cabinet Secretaries. 

Ngunyi in a tweet on Tuesday August 1, told President Ruto to fire CSs and PSs occasionally so that the others can be under pressure. 

“Dear Ruto: Keep your ministers in suspended terror. Be unpredictable. You should occasionally fire a minister or PS for no good earthly reason,” he tweeted.

Ngunyi gave Ruto an example of former Head of State Arap Moi who fired his close ally on radio moments after spending time with him reshuffling the cabinet. 

“Prof Mbithi was fired by Moi on Radio after they had spent a whole evening reshuffling the cabinet. There was no reason. Just terror,” Ngunyi added. 

His advice comes after Ruto locked out Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Trade counterpart Moses Kuria after they arrived late to the performance contracts signing event at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking during the event, Ruto dismissed the claims by the CSs that they were held up in a jam and directed them to write an explanation letter to him over the matter. 

“If you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself. For those who came late who are members of the Executive, I will be expecting a written explanation and it should not include matters of traffic, on why they do not take these performance contracts seriously because if you don’t take this matter seriously, it means we don’t take the contract with Kenyans on performance seriously,” Ruto stated.

The President at the same time warned some of his Cabinet Secretaries saying they know little about their dockets adding that it’s embarrassing to the nation

“People here do not want to read. If I know more than you about what is in your Ministry, then you should not be part of this. Why are you a Cabinet Secretary if you don’t understand your job,” he wondered. 

Also Read: President Ruto Locks Out 2 Cabinet Secretaries From State House Event 

