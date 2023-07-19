Mutahi Ngunyi’s Advice To Ruto After Withdrawal of Mama Ngina’s Security

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has weighed in on the Kenya Kwanza government’s move to withdraw Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s security.

In a statement via Twitter, Ngunyi said the government is focusing on the wrong ‘enemy’.

“In sum: the Enemy is not Mama Ngina. The Enemy is the people. It is easier to negotiate with Raila than to negotiate with angry people led by people you do not know. Do not assume that you Know. Dear Ruto, you are focusing on the wrong problem,” Ngunyi stated.

He urged President William Ruto to sort out his issues with Uhuru Kenyatta instead of dragging Mama Ngina into it.

“Dear Ruto: crowds are unreasonable. Today they will attack Mama Ngina in Muthaiga. Tomorrow they will look for Your mother wherever she will be. No difference between you and Uhuru. If you start this trend, it will not stop. Fight as Men and leave our Mothers out of it. Please,” he added in another tweet.

The State on Tuesday evening recalled the over 30 General Service Unit and Administration Police (AP) guarding Mama Ngina’s Gatundu and Muthaiga homes on Tuesday evening without her knowledge.

The officers were told to leave the homes of the former First Lady and report to the nearest police station.

However, according to a police source privy to the matter, the officers were recalled for debriefing.

The source added that they will be deployed back after the debriefing.

“The guards were withdrawn from there for some debriefing but they will be back. She is entitled to security,” the source disclosed.

