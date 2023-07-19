Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mutahi Ngunyi’s Advice To Ruto After Withdrawal of Mama Ngina’s Security

By

Published

2756 Ngunyi Mutahi

File image of Ngunyi Mutahi

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has weighed in on the Kenya Kwanza government’s move to withdraw Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s security. 

In a statement via Twitter, Ngunyi said the government is focusing on the wrong ‘enemy’. 

“In sum: the Enemy is not Mama Ngina. The Enemy is the people. It is easier to negotiate with Raila than to negotiate with angry people led by people you do not know. Do not assume that you Know. Dear Ruto, you are focusing on the wrong problem,” Ngunyi stated. 

He urged President William Ruto to sort out his issues with Uhuru Kenyatta instead of dragging Mama Ngina into it. 

“Dear Ruto: crowds are unreasonable. Today they will attack Mama Ngina in Muthaiga. Tomorrow they will look for Your mother wherever she will be. No difference between you and Uhuru. If you start this trend, it will not stop. Fight as Men and leave our Mothers out of it. Please,” he added in another tweet. 

The State on Tuesday evening recalled the over 30 General Service Unit and Administration Police (AP) guarding Mama Ngina’s Gatundu and Muthaiga homes on Tuesday evening without her knowledge. 

The officers were told to leave the homes of the former First Lady and report to the nearest police station. 

However, according to a police source privy to the matter, the officers were recalled for debriefing. 

The source added that they will be deployed back after the debriefing. 

“The guards were withdrawn from there for some debriefing but they will be back. She is entitled to security,”  the source disclosed. 

Also Read: Ruto Government Withdraws Mama Ngina’s Security 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019