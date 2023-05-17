Connect with us

News

Mutahi Ngunyi’s Message To Noordin Haji After Being Nominated As NIS Boss

Mutahi Ngunyi

File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has congratulated the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji for his nomination for appointment as the new National Intelligences Service (NIS). 

Ngunyi in a tweet on Monday May 16, stated that it will be difficult for Haji to fill the shoes of outgoing NIS boss Philip Kameru but advised him to bring his own shoes instead. 

“Congratulations to Noordin Haji on your appointment as DG for NIS. He was seconded to ODPP from NIS as a consummate Spy. Haji is taking over from General Kameru, one of our finest soldiers and spies. It will be difficult to fill his shoes. But Haji should bring his own shoes instead,” he said.

Haji was nominated by President William Ruto on Monday. 

In a statement signed by State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, Haji will return to NIS after a six-year sojourn as the DPP.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President has, in accordance with Section 7 (1) of the National Intelligence Service Act, nominated Mr. Noordin Haji, CBS, for appointment as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS),” read the statement in part.

File image of President Ruto and Noordin Haji

Haji previously served as the Deputy Director of the Counter Organised Crime Unit within the National Intelligence Service (NIS) before becoming the apex public prosecutor.  

Haji holds a Bachelor of Law and Master of Law degrees from the University of Wales, Cardiff. 

Additionally, he holds a second Masters Degree in National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from the Australian National University.

Haji was admitted to the Bar in 1999, and thereafter joined the Public Service in January 2000 as a State Counsel at the Attorney General’s Office.

Also Read: President Ruto Reshuffles Principal Secretaries in 6 Ministries 

