News

Mutahi Ngunyi’s Warning To Ruto After Raila’s Saba Saba Rally 

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi

File image of Mutahi Ngunyi

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned President William Ruto after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga attracted a massive crowd that accompanied him to Nairobi’s Central Business District on Friday during the Saba Saba protests. 

Ngunyi in a tweet stated that the massive crowd meant that the ground is not well for President William Ruto. 

“This picture scared me. It is a ground swell. You cannot buy these multitudes. And you can kill the messenger, but not the message. The enemy is not Raila. The enemy is the People. These people have nothing to lose except their chains. Don’t be casual,” he stated. 

Ngunyi went on to give President Ruto a case example of France warning him that revolutions start small.

“Revolutions are started in small instalments – Little by Little. Then they acquire a life of their own. Today, France is burning. In 1789, when the French people asked the Oligarchs to drop the price of Bread, they told them: “…If you can not eat bread; eat cake” Dear Ruto,” he added.

Raila on Friday led a massive Saba Saba protests in Nairobi and even managed to get into the CBD for the first time. 

The demos also took place across the country with Azimio Leaders leading separate events countrywide. 

Speaking after the Demos Raila stated that it was an achievement to get into the CBD. 

“Wengine walikua wanataka tupenduke turudi lakini vijana wakasema tunaenda mbele… tulipofika kwa hii round about ya racecourse polisi walikua wameweka barrier wakatupa teargas ikaisha wakatoroka tukaingia town.

“Hiyo ndio achievement kubwa sana, kwa mara ya kwanza tumeingia town, tukafika hadi KICC yenye hawakua wanataka tuingie na tukapita mpaka tukafika Central Park,” Said Raila.

The Azimio protests are set to continue on Wednesday next week. 

Also Read: Raila breaks silence after Saba Saba demos

