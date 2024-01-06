NACADA Breaks Silence After Police Officers, Journalists Were During Shisha Raid

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has condemned the attack on journalists and police officers during a crackdown on a shisha joint in Nairobi.

In a statement on Saturday, January 6, NACADA board chairman, Stephen Mairori said those behind the attack will face criminal charges related to the assault.

“NACADA strongly condemns the violence and destruction of property, Joumalists and police officers while on duty are legally mandated to execute their assignment without threats, intimidation, violence, or any form of coercion.

“The Authority takes great exception to the violent nature of the response to the crackdown on illegal shisha activities in the country and reminds the public that attacks on members of the press, security officers, and other authorized personnel carrying out their duties are punishable by law. Because of this, criminal charges against the offenders have commenced and they will be arraigned in court to answer to vanous charges related to the assault,” read the statement in part.

According to NACADA, they mounted a successful multi-agency crackdown on shisha vending and smoking at a popular Nairobi nightclub, Kettle House, located in the Kilimani area where 30 shisha bongs were confiscated and 21 persons including the club Manager arrested.

During the crackdown, the security team at the club resorted to violence and in the process seriously injured journalists and police officers conducting the operation.

This led to the hospitalization of some of the victims while some journalists had their equipment confiscated and destroyed.

“The Authority wishes to state that these unfortunate events only serve to reinvigorate the renewed strategic focus on Compliance and Enforcement to the relevant laws and legislation on alcohol and drug abuse in the country. The public should therefore expect heightened engagement and collaborations which will add impetus to the ongoing crackdowns,” NACADA added.

