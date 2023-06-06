Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei Promoted To New Rank

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei has been promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

In the latest changes by the National Police Service (NPS) police spokesperson Resila Onyango, North Eastern Police commander Tom Muriithi and his Eastern counterpart Joseph Napeiyan were also promoted to the rank of assistant IG.

The NPS at the same time promoted David Birech, who is currently serving as the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), to the position of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (S/AIG).

Others who were promoted to the rank of (S/AIG) are General Service Unit Commandant Eliud Lagat, Deputy Director of DCI Nicholas Kamwende, and head of investigations at DCI Abdallah Komesha.

The promotions were announced by police headquarters on Monday and will be taken to the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) for ratification.

Bungei has been in the police force for 35 years holding several positions including Commandant of the Kenya Police College.

The University of Nairobi and Kenya School of Government graduate is a highly decorated officer and boats a Distinguished Service Medal, the Police Medal, and the Long Service Medal.

The Nairobi police boss is renowned for creating partnerships between the police and local leaders in order to weed out criminals in the capital city. He is also a passionate supporter of human rights and has spoken out against police violence.

Resila Onyango on the other hand has been in police service for 25 years holding several positions including the position of Director of Communication and Director of Public Affairs.

She has been awarded the American International Police Association’s Top Cop Award, Distinguished Service Medal, Police Medal, and Long Service Medal for her service.

