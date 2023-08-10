Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei Speaks After DCI Officer Was Killed in Kayole

Nairobi County Police Boss Adamson Bungei has broken silence after a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer David Mayaka was shot dead in Kayole.

Speaking to the media on Thursday Bungei said a gang of three lowered Mayaka’s guard by alleging that they had stopped to assist him to change the flat tyre.

The interaction quickly became confrontational for unknown reasons, with police alleging Mayaka attempted to get inside his vehicle to collect his State-issued handgun.

“The gang jumped onto their motorcycle (whose license plates had been obscured) and one of them opened fire shooting the officer in the abdomen,” said Bungei.

The officer’s wife Hellen Kemunto was shot on the leg as she tried to flee the scene.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while her husband’s body was taken to a local mortuary.

“The wife is in stable condition. No arrest has been made so far but we have a team on the ground looking for the gang behind the shooting,” Bungei said.

According to the Nairobi Police Boss the suspects were allegedly on a random robbery spree when they found Mayaka and his wife.

The officer attached to the Industrial Area Directorate of Criminal Investigations was driving home when the incident happened.

