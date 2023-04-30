Nairobi Police Boss Bans Azimio’s Tuesday Demonstrations

Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei has banned Azimio la Umoja’s anti-government demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

Addressing the media on Sunday, April 30 in Nairobi, Bungei said the last protests from the Raila-led camp were marred with violence and death hence the decision to ban it.

“Previous demonstrations were marred with violence as the demonstrators were armed with machetes, who attacked innocent members of the public who were going about their business resulting in the destruction of property, attacks on members of the general public,” Bungei said.

He added, “There will be no demonstrations within the Nairobi City. Any such demonstrations will be dispersed by law enforcement agencies.”

He however stated that the police would have allowed Raila to conduct demonstrations if he had applied to conduct the protests along one street.

Azimio la Umoja National Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya had written to the police on Wednesday, April 26 notifying them that the opposition would have a procession along Moi, Kenyatta, Haile Selassie, and Harambee Avenues.

“We, therefore, request your office to deploy enough police officers to guarantee security to attendees and exercise crowd control,” Oparanya said.

“To avoid any confusion, I want to clarify that I am not submitting an application for permission as Article 37 of the Constitution does not contemplate it.”

The ban comes a day after President William Ruto warned the opposition against going to the streets saying he would exert his power as the President to ensure all properties of Kenyans are protected.

“I am the commander in chief, nyinyi mtajua hamjui…hakuna mali ya wananchi itaharibika tena, hakuna biashara ya mkenya itaharibika tena,” Ruto said on Friday.

