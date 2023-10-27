Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nairobi UDA MCA’s Still at Odds as Talks Come to an Impasse

By

Published

b18cdbd69b51229b

Attempts to solve the Nairobi assembly UDA leadership wranglings have come to a halt. During a meeting headed by UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire and Secretary General Cleophas Malala, two competing groups vying for important leadership positions at the assembly failed to reach an agreement.

One camp, represented by Minority Leader Antony Waithaka and Minority Whip Mark Mugambi, is fighting to maintain control in the face of a persistent onslaught from a second camp, led by South B MCA Waithera Chege and Nominated MCA Joyce Kamau.

Mbarire told the media that despite the presence of all 52 MCAs, they were unable to reach any consensus at the meeting. Mbarire stated that without the court injunction, nothing would have been done.

However, she claims that both factions were allowed to express and raise their issues with the party leadership.

“Our effort today was to see if we can have consensus to overturn the court order. “We are cognizant of the need to have a solution as quickly as possible, and therefore we will call for a second meeting,” She said.

“We don’t want to rush into a decision until we feel that we’ve created that environment where both factions are satisfied because they all belong to the UDA party,” Mbarire added.

On his side, Malala, the party’s secretary general, stated that the status quo would be maintained until a solution was found. He emphasized that the party leadership will ensure that both teams deal with problems and collaborate.

“At the moment the assembly is in recess but we shall ensure in the next two weeks, this stalemate will be solved,” Malala said.

The SG urged both camps of MCAs to have faith in the party’s secretariat. He stressed that the secretariat would not favor one camp over another, but would uphold the rule of law and listen to both parties.

Malala had called for a consultative meeting to address differences between two camps vying for crucial positions such as minority leader and whip.

Also Read: Standoff in UDA as Cleophas Malala Jostles to Unite the Ruling Party 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020