Nairobi UDA MCA’s Still at Odds as Talks Come to an Impasse

Attempts to solve the Nairobi assembly UDA leadership wranglings have come to a halt. During a meeting headed by UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire and Secretary General Cleophas Malala, two competing groups vying for important leadership positions at the assembly failed to reach an agreement.

One camp, represented by Minority Leader Antony Waithaka and Minority Whip Mark Mugambi, is fighting to maintain control in the face of a persistent onslaught from a second camp, led by South B MCA Waithera Chege and Nominated MCA Joyce Kamau.

Mbarire told the media that despite the presence of all 52 MCAs, they were unable to reach any consensus at the meeting. Mbarire stated that without the court injunction, nothing would have been done.

However, she claims that both factions were allowed to express and raise their issues with the party leadership.

“Our effort today was to see if we can have consensus to overturn the court order. “We are cognizant of the need to have a solution as quickly as possible, and therefore we will call for a second meeting,” She said.

“We don’t want to rush into a decision until we feel that we’ve created that environment where both factions are satisfied because they all belong to the UDA party,” Mbarire added.

On his side, Malala, the party’s secretary general, stated that the status quo would be maintained until a solution was found. He emphasized that the party leadership will ensure that both teams deal with problems and collaborate.

“At the moment the assembly is in recess but we shall ensure in the next two weeks, this stalemate will be solved,” Malala said.

The SG urged both camps of MCAs to have faith in the party’s secretariat. He stressed that the secretariat would not favor one camp over another, but would uphold the rule of law and listen to both parties.

Malala had called for a consultative meeting to address differences between two camps vying for crucial positions such as minority leader and whip.

