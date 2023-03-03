Connect with us

News

Nakuru woman’s lover turns out to be married, wife plots to kill her in chilling murder-for-hire scheme

By

Published

naks court
naks court

A woman in Nakuru has shocked the court with her testimony of how she foiled a plot to murder her that was orchestrated by the wife of a man she was dating.

Caroline Kwamboka said that the woman, who is based in the United States, hired a hitman to lure her into a relationship and then eliminate her.

Ms. Kwamboka received a call from the woman in April 2021, warning her about her relationship with the man she claimed was her husband.

However, Ms. Kwamboka ignored her and moved to Nakuru in 2022. She then found a job and enrolled in a hair and beauty academy. Ms. Kwamboka received another call from the woman in December 2022, advising her against ignoring her warning and threatening to kill her.

Ms. Kwamboka then received a call from a man claiming to be her relative and in the military, who started making advances towards her. One morning, Ms. Kwamboka’s lover’s cousin, with whom she was living, decided to move out, showing Ms. Kwamboka contacts that were similar to those of the woman who had threatened to kill her and the man who had been making advances towards her.

Ms. Kwamboka reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of John Obira Onyita, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

The police are still investigating the matter to ascertain the connection he has with the military.

