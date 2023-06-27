Nation Media Group Clarifies Reports Of Cutting Ties With 4 Ministries

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has dismissed a report doing rounds on social media that it has ended advertising ties with four government ministries.

In a statement on Monday, NMG termed the letter fake.

“This poster is false, misleading and does not represent NMG’s position,” NMG stated.

According to the flagged report, Nation had cut ties with Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir (Energy), Moses Kuria (Trade), Susan Nakhumicha (Health) and her Agriculture counterpart Mithika Linturi to protect its brand after they were linked to scandals worth billions.

“Consequently, it has been decided that the company shall not do business with the following ministries and related institutions. This is after the said ministries and affiliated managers were mentioned in questionable contract deals,” the misleading letter read in part.

This comes a week after CS Kuria threatened to cancel all government advertisements with NMG after NTV linked his ministry to a Ksh 6 billion edible oil importation scandal.

“Nation Media, Muamue kama nyinyi ni gazeti, broadcasting house, media house ama chama cha upinzani. Na mimi nimesema, Kutoka kesho, ata si kutoka kesho. Kutoka leo idara yoyote ya serikali ntaona imeweka advertisement kwa Nation Media, mjihesabu mko nyumbani,” he said.

President William Ruto however defended Kuria from media backlash, insisting that the CS was out to hold the media accountable.

“We must also defend the right of those who hold the media to account. When the media goes rogue we must also defend the rights of people like Moses Kuria to speak their mind the same way we are defending the media to say all the things they want to say including the wrong ones.

“I saw one journalist saying that the President should defend us from Moses Kuria, that’s fine; I will do my bit, but I want to ask them who is going to defend me from rogue media because I go through hell all the time?” he posed.

