Nation Media Group Responds to CS Kuria Remarks with a 650-word demand letter

The Nation Media Group (NMG) has demanded Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria apologize and withdraw his threats that the media house will not receive government advertisements.

In a statement on Monday June 19, NMG described CS Kuria’s statements as an unwarranted verbal assault and, in essence, a declaration of a business war against NMG.

“The verbal attack using foul and crude language against NMG is shocking, primitive and inexcusable in the eyes of level-headed Kenyans who expect cabinet secretaries to conduct themselves with decorum befitting their high offices.

“It constitutes a serious violation of Chapter Four Bill of Rights, particularly the freedom of the press. We note that the attacks on media have been sustained since the Kenya Kwanza government took office,” the statement read in part.

NMG asserted that the CS lacked the legal authority to reduce its main source of income. Nevertheless, it made a point to point out that statements like this put pressure on the media, which has a duty to keep the government accountable.

“No government should weaponise taxpayer’s funds at its disposal to punish media for exposing public ills in a bid to influence editorial integrity. We at NMG wish to reaffirm our commitment to relentlessly uphold media freedoms and fiercely guard our role as the public watchdog. We demand an immediate apology and a retraction from CS Kuria,” NMG added.

CS Kuria has on Sunday fired a warning on government agencies over putting their adverts on the NMG.

“Nation Media, muamue kama nyinyi ni gazeti, broadcasting house, media house ama chama cha upinzani. Na mimi nimesema, Kutoka kesho, ata si kutoka kesho. Kutoka leo idara yoyote ya serikali ntaona imeweka advertisement kwa Nation Media, mjihesabu mko nyumbani,” Kuria said.

His remarks have however not sit well with a number of Kenyans who have come out to castigate him.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) in a statement on Monday termed Kuria’s remarks as an embarrassment to Kenya.

“It has come to our attention utterances attributed to Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, a man who is now becoming a symbol of national shame,” KUJ Secretary General Erick Oduor stated.

Also Read: