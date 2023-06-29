Connect with us

Nelson Havi Clarifies Reports Of Eyeing DPP Position 

Nelson Havi

Lawyer Nelson Havi has dismissed reports that he is interested in the position of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a statement on Thursday June 29, Havi said that the reports are misleading and he has not and does not intend to apply for the DPP job.

The former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President insisted that he will continue serving as chairperson of the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) and offer legal services in his law firm.

“Media houses and journalists have a duty to report accurately. The publication by The Standard is false. I have not applied nor will I apply for the position of DPP. I continue offering legal services in my firm, Havi & Company Advocates, and serving the public as Chairman of RBA,” the lawyer said in a tweet.

Havi was appointed as the RBA chairman by President William Ruto in February, for a period of three years.

His statement comes after the Selection panel for recruitment of the Director of Public Prosecutions called on Kenyans to apply for the job. 

The chairperson of the Selection Panel Shadrack Mose in a notice on Thursday said interested persons have until July 12 at 5 PM to apply for the position.

“Pursuant to provisions of Article 157 of the Constitution and section 8(1) -(4) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013, the Selection Panel invites applications from suitably qualified persons to be considered for nomination for appointment to the position of the Director of Public Prosecutions,”  the notice read.

The DPP position fell vacant after Noordin Haji was appointed and sworn in as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). 

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari, Katwa Kigen and Kioko Kilukumi are said to be eyeing the position. 

Also Read: Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta Target Replacing Haji As DPP 

