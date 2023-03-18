New Details Emerge in Jeff Mwathi’s Death As DCI Detectives Say He Was Murdered 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) probing the death of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi have revealed that he was murdered and did not jump to his death as earlier reported.

According to the DCI, forensic analysis shows clear signs of a struggle inside Mugithi musician DJ Fatxo’s house.

The detectives mentioned a possibility of a fight before Mwathi was dragged outside and thrown from the rooftop or the stairs of the 12-story building apartment.

The investigators believe Mwathi was murdered before being thrown off to conceal the crime and make it appear to be suicide.

Initially, it was reported that Mwathi jumped from the bedroom window, but this was ruled out because an adult cannot fit into the window’s tight window frames.

Detectives said they are now moving on to the second phase of the investigation, in which several people of interest will be questioned and appropriate recommendations will be made to the Director of Public Prosecutions. (ODPP).

The investigators stated that the next phase’s persons of interest will include all five people who were at DJ Fatxo’s house on the morning of February 22, 2023 when the incident occurred.

Police officers who handled the case first, according to DCI, will also be questioned.

Dj Fatxo on Sunday last week denied involvement in Jeff’s death and stated that he is willing to collaborate with the DCI.

“I’m so willing to cooperate with the detectives, DCI until we all know what happened to Jeff.

“For Kenyans and my fans, keep praying for me, this is hard but we will emerge victorious,” he said.

Also Read: Shocking Twist in Interior Designer’s Death Investigation: Mugithi Singer DJ Fatxo Speaks Out for the First Time