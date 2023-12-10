NHIF Announces Changes In Payment Of Services Effective Immediately 

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has announced that payments for services henceforth will only be made through government paybill number 222222.

In a statement on Sunday December 10, NHIF CEO Elijah Wachira said the changes take effect immediately.

Wachira explained that the move is in line with the presidential directive that ordered all state agencies to close their playbills and channel all payments to 222222.

“The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) notifies all Members and Employers that effective immediately, all NHIF payments through mobile money platforms shall only be made through the Government Pay bill Number 222222,” Wachira stated.

Members making monthly contributions are advised to use NHIFM-ID NUMBER as their account number while members making penalty payments will substitute the NHIFM with NHIFP and then add their ID number.

Employers contributing for their employees on the other hand will henceforth use NHIFE-ESlip NUMBER as the account number for monthly contributions and NHIFEP-EMPLOYER CODE for employer penalty.

President William Ruto on June 30 directed all state agencies to migrate their services online and to use 222222 as the official paybill by the end of the year noting that the move would reduce corruption in government offices as it would limit physical interactions.

NHIF CEO was in November summoned together with 16 other state agencies CEOs by the Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau to explain their failure to comply with the executive order.

Wanjau observed at the time that several state agencies were deliberately retaining separate bank accounts and advertising unofficial payment channels.

