Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NHIF Suspends Contracts With 6 Hospitals After Exposè

By

Published

unnamed

The National Health and Insurance Fund (NHIF) has suspended its contract with six hospitals for a period of 90 days following a recent exposè. 

NHIF Acting CEO Samson Kuhora in a statement on Wednesday June 21 stated that the fund has notified Kenyans who were seeking medical services from the hospitals to seek alternative health providers. 

“The Board vehemently condemns all forms of malpractice and fraudulent activities including those perpetrated by NHIF and healthcare providers…NHIF has already notified members who were receiving outpatient services at these facilities to select alternative healthcare providers from the list of NHIF contracted facilities,” read the  statement in part. 

The six hospitals include; Afya Bora Hospital, Afya Bora Hospital Annex, Jekim Hospital Nkubu Ltd, Jekim Medical Centre, Joy Nursing and Maternity Eastleigh and St. Peter’s Orthopedics and Surgical Specialty.

This comes a day after Health CS Susan Nakhumicha suspended eight NHIF managers in all areas mentioned in the exposé pending investigations.

WhatsApp Image 2023 06 19 at 15.17.00 1687177123

Addressing the media on Monday, the Health CS noted that she has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to liaise with NHIF and carry out investigations on the matter.

“I have made a special request with EACC to liaise with NHIF and carry out comprehensive investigations with the aim of finding out how these cartels siphon resources from NHIF,” she stated. 

Nakhumicha further stated that a lifestyle audit will be done on all NHIF staff to explain their sources of wealth, which will be expected to be commensurate with their pay.

“We are going to commence an elaborate lifestyle audit on all staff of NHIF. This is to ensure that each member of staff can explain their wealth portfolio in consistency with their earnings,” the CS said.

Also Read: Little Known Details of President William Ruto’s Health Cabinet Secretary Nominee Susan Wafula

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019