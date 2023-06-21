NHIF Suspends Contracts With 6 Hospitals After Exposè

The National Health and Insurance Fund (NHIF) has suspended its contract with six hospitals for a period of 90 days following a recent exposè.

NHIF Acting CEO Samson Kuhora in a statement on Wednesday June 21 stated that the fund has notified Kenyans who were seeking medical services from the hospitals to seek alternative health providers.

“The Board vehemently condemns all forms of malpractice and fraudulent activities including those perpetrated by NHIF and healthcare providers…NHIF has already notified members who were receiving outpatient services at these facilities to select alternative healthcare providers from the list of NHIF contracted facilities,” read the statement in part.

The six hospitals include; Afya Bora Hospital, Afya Bora Hospital Annex, Jekim Hospital Nkubu Ltd, Jekim Medical Centre, Joy Nursing and Maternity Eastleigh and St. Peter’s Orthopedics and Surgical Specialty.

This comes a day after Health CS Susan Nakhumicha suspended eight NHIF managers in all areas mentioned in the exposé pending investigations.

Addressing the media on Monday, the Health CS noted that she has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to liaise with NHIF and carry out investigations on the matter.

“I have made a special request with EACC to liaise with NHIF and carry out comprehensive investigations with the aim of finding out how these cartels siphon resources from NHIF,” she stated.

Nakhumicha further stated that a lifestyle audit will be done on all NHIF staff to explain their sources of wealth, which will be expected to be commensurate with their pay.

“We are going to commence an elaborate lifestyle audit on all staff of NHIF. This is to ensure that each member of staff can explain their wealth portfolio in consistency with their earnings,” the CS said.

