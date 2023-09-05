Nigerian Man Allegedly Shoots Wife Dead in Florida

A Nigerian Man Hassan Teddy Adeyemo on August 26 allegedly shot his wife dead following an altercation in their home.

Hassan met Sarah in 1998 and the two tied the knot a year later before being blessed with three daughters and a son.

In 2010, Hassan arranged for his family to relocate to the US so that they can get a better life than in Nigeria. He rented a house for them and sent monthly upkeep to sustain them in the US as he worked in Nigeria as a soldier.

In 2017, Hassan decided to quit his job and relocate to the US to stay with his family. His wife had already started to braid hair to keep herself busy. Hassan who didn’t have papers reported to doing millennial jobs to earn a living.

Trouble began rocking the marriage in 2018 after the two sired another son and their income could not sustain them. Hassan tried to work as an Uber driver but his salary could not meet the family expenses.

Sarah who was now the breadwinner began complaining that Hassan couldn’t afford her lifestyle. She became the children’s favorite because she gave them everything they asked for, while their dad could not meet up.

Hassan was isolated by his wife and the children fell into depression and always begged his family members and friends to help him talk to his wife.

Sarah in 2022 bought a new house and continued to disrespect Hassan locking him out in the cold a number of times. The children sided with their mother leaving Hassan alone with suicidal thoughts.

In April 2023 Sarah bought another house and told her husband to hold onto the boys while the girls followed her to the new house. She changed her mind in August and decided to take her sons with her in the new house.

She asked Hassan to move the kids belongings to the new house and told him to arrange visits. Hassan did as he was asked but was again locked out of the house.

On August 26, Hassan’s 46th birthday, Sarah sent him a message declaring their relationship over and asked him to find a new place to stay.

“Happy Birthday friend, we are better off as friends than lovers. You need to look for where you’ll be staying, because I have to get rid of the old house. I wish you well in life, I have moved on.” the message read.

Later that evening, Hassan brought groceries for the kids, entered the house, allegedly shot Sarah multiple times, and called 911 to confess.

The police officers moved with speed and came to the scene together with first responders who took Sarah to the hospital for treatment. She however died two hours after being taken to hospital.

Hassan on the other hand was arrested and is being held at the Orange County Jail in Florida.

