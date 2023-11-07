Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

No Amount Of Money Will Initimidate Us To Legalize LGBTQ- Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

By

Published

004A0149

Pastor Dorcas

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has insisted that no amount of money will intimidate her to change her stand on LGBTQ community in the country. 

Speaking on Monday in Matura village,Ol-Jor-Orok Nyandarua County during the burial of Beatrice Gachengoh the wife to Apostle Stephen Gachengoh,Pastor Dorcas said the holy books, the culture and the constitution have all converged to disapproved same sex marriage and sexual relationships.

“It is so unfortunate that many of us today are afraid to say the truth.When it comes to matters LGBTQ we must say what the bible says. We cannot not and we must not move from that stand. No matter how much money will be used, we must stand by that truth. Male and female God created, he blessed both and gave them the inheritance to go and multiply, increase and have dominion.no other way,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She added, “There is nowhere in the history where Christians, Hindus, Muslims and traditional leaders ever came to a place of convergence and agreed on something, but on this one they have all agreed with the law and constitution of Kenya that it is male and female.”

Pastor Dorcas called on the church to speak in one voice against the vice without any fear of intimidation.

She termed that as the true gospel that should be preached by all religious leaders in the country.

Pastor Dorcas said that nothing will change her position as a Christian to support LGBTQ in the country. President William Ruto and his Deputy have in the past said the country will not in any way allow LGBTQ.

Nyandarua Deputy Governor Mathara Mwangi lauded the efforts taken by Pastor Dorcas in the fight for the boy-child and the fights against alcoholism saying the efforts have been bearing fruits not just in Nyandarua but across the country.

Also Read: Pastor Dorcas Partners With Matatu, Boda Boda Operators

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020