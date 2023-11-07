No Amount Of Money Will Initimidate Us To Legalize LGBTQ- Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has insisted that no amount of money will intimidate her to change her stand on LGBTQ community in the country.

Speaking on Monday in Matura village,Ol-Jor-Orok Nyandarua County during the burial of Beatrice Gachengoh the wife to Apostle Stephen Gachengoh,Pastor Dorcas said the holy books, the culture and the constitution have all converged to disapproved same sex marriage and sexual relationships.

“It is so unfortunate that many of us today are afraid to say the truth.When it comes to matters LGBTQ we must say what the bible says. We cannot not and we must not move from that stand. No matter how much money will be used, we must stand by that truth. Male and female God created, he blessed both and gave them the inheritance to go and multiply, increase and have dominion.no other way,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She added, “There is nowhere in the history where Christians, Hindus, Muslims and traditional leaders ever came to a place of convergence and agreed on something, but on this one they have all agreed with the law and constitution of Kenya that it is male and female.”

Pastor Dorcas called on the church to speak in one voice against the vice without any fear of intimidation.

She termed that as the true gospel that should be preached by all religious leaders in the country.

Pastor Dorcas said that nothing will change her position as a Christian to support LGBTQ in the country. President William Ruto and his Deputy have in the past said the country will not in any way allow LGBTQ.

Nyandarua Deputy Governor Mathara Mwangi lauded the efforts taken by Pastor Dorcas in the fight for the boy-child and the fights against alcoholism saying the efforts have been bearing fruits not just in Nyandarua but across the country.

