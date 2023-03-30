No More Maandamano With Or Without Notice – CS Kindiki Warns Azimio 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned the opposition against holding demonstrations across the country.

Kindiki in a statement on Wednesday stated that no Kenyans would be allowed to hold protests saying the police would prevent them at all costs.

Kindiki noted that the violence witnessed during Azimio demos including looting, destruction of public properties and disruption of daily activities could possibly turn the country into anarchy.

“No more violent protests shall be allowed anywhere in Kenya. With or without notices, demonstrations and protests of any type which injure people, security officers, businesses and property shall be prevented at all costs,” Kindiki stated.

He added, “The unfolding situation portends grave danger to the rule of law and the stability of our country. The violence, looting, destruction of public amenities, disruption of daily activities and invasion of private property portend real and imminent danger of our country sliding into irretrievable anarchy. These criminal acts must cease.”

Kindiki went on to accuse Azimio leadership for failing to observe the public order during their protests forcing the police to apply their constitutional mandates.

“The protests risk dipping the country into irretrievable anarchy as they are criminal acts. They are a threat to national security. The organisers refused or failed to discharge their duty under public order act to specify the sites and routes of meetings or processions during protest compelling the police to prevent the holding of protesters,” Kindiki stated.

He also pointed out the Movement for Defense of Democracy (MDD) which is affiliated to Azimio leader Raila Odinga and warned the group against wearing combat uniforms.

“They have designed and wear uniforms which is in breach of public order act. Those wearing such uniforms, dresses or emblems must cease and desist immediately,”Kindiki warned.

