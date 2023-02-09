No Police Officer Was Sent To Matiangi’s Home – Police IG Japhet Koome

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome now says no police officer was sent to raid former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s home in Karen.

“I wish to clarify that no police officer under the NPS was sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all,” the police boss clarified.

Initial reports suggested that officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were after the former CS, but EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak disputed the reports last night.

“It is not us. Please it is not EACC detectives. We have nothing on him,” Twalip said.

Police officers surrounded Matiang’i’s Karen home on Wednesday night just before 10 p.m and they were trying to force their way inside.

The raid was criticized as being improper by Matiang’i’s legal team, who were present at his home, and asserted that his life might be in danger.

“We are ready and willing to present Matiang’i to any police station in this country. He is not avoiding any rule of law, that is if he has committed any offence,” Danstan Omari said.

He added,” We are 200 advocates charged with protecting the former CS. We will drive with him tomorrow, take him to the nearest police station then they can lock him up if they want and take him to court.”

Matiangi’s other lawyer Sam Nyaberi on his part questioned the police why they did not follow the legal process before raiding the residence of the former CS.

“If indeed police wanted the CS, they ought to have gone to court and applied, under miscellaneous application, that they want to investigate him on a particular aspect. But that did not happen. We have not seen any summons, we have not seen any warrant to raid his home,” Nyaberi stated.

