Northlands City Invaders Begin Returning Stolen Sheep 

Northlands City farm security manager, Patrick Masinde has revealed that they have recovered some of the sheep that was stolen during a raid on March 27.

Speaking on Thursday April 13, Masimde disclosed that they have recovered 18 sheep so far.

He revealed that the sheep were dropped at strategic points near the farm along the Eastern by-pass.

Those who returned the sheep reportedly rushed away shortly after the drop-off to avoid arrest and detection. On the other hand, it was discovered that some chose to leave the sheep at the gates of police stations near the farm.

He claimed that police asked them to identify the sheep whether they belonged to the property, and that they were able to do so using specific markings.

Masinde revealed that the sheep were in poor condition, claiming that they might have gone days without food.

“We are optimistic about the process so far, we have since recovered 18 sheep. Since these are not traditional breeds that feed anyhow,” Masinde stated.

As a result, he asked those who still had sheep to bring them back to the farm so that they could be cared for.

Masinde went on to say that they were seeking a peaceful approach to reclaim the over 1000 missing Dorper sheep.

The sheep are reportedly worth Ksh 70 million,given that one exotic sheep costs around Ksh 50,000.

The attack on the farm occurred on a day when the opposition planned nationwide rallies on Mondays and Thursdays to pressure the government to cut the cost of living and block the selection of electoral commissioners, among other demands.

